Brandon Oaks Auxiliary's Fall Bazaar
Brandon Oaks 3804 Brandon Avenue, Roanoke, Virginia
Brandon Oaks
Join us for our annual Fall Bazaar hosted by the Brandon Oaks Auxiliary!
Brandon Oaks Artisans’ Crafts - Housewares - Holiday Items - Linens - Clothing - Furniture - Collectibles Items - Jewelry - Books - Puzzles - Chili Dog Meals
We have plenty of incredible items for sale. All proceeds benefit
the residents of the Brandon Oaks Nursing & Rehab Center and
Memory Support. Chili dog meals will be on sale for $5.00!
The meal includes a chili dog with toppings, chips and a drink!
Cash or Check ONLY - No credit or debit cards.