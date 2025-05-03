Brandon Oaks Auxiliary Spring Sale

× Expand Alexa Mower Brandon Oaks Sale Banner

The Brandon Oaks Auxiliary is hosting a Spring Sale full of furniture including bedroom furniture, LR furniture, lamps, rugs and more. We will also be selling jewelry, housewares and glassware from the Treasure Trove as well as women's and men's clothing. The event will be held in the Community Room inside the Main Brandon Oaks building and if you would like to see the furniture you will be taken to the Cottages located on our campus. The Auxiliary is a group of volunteers whose mission is to provide additional life enriching services to the residents of the Brandon Oaks Nursing & Rehab Center and Memory Support Unit. 100% of the proceeds from this sale will go to support their mission.

Hours for the sale are Friday, May 2nd from 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. and Saturday, May 3rd from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Cash or check only.

This event is free and open to the public!