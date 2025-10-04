Brandon Oaks Fall Sale

× Expand Brandon Oaks Life Plan Community Fall for Fabulous Finds!

We are hosting a Fall Sale featuring Women's clothing, Jewelry and Collectibles. Items will be available for purchase in the Community Room on the Main campus of Brandon Oaks. Follow signs to event. Please note-Furniture will not be present at this sale.

All proceeds benefit the Brandon Oaks Auxiliary which provides for the additional needs which improve the lives of the residents in the Nursing and Rehabilitation Center & Memory Care Unit. This event is free and open to the public, cash or check only.