Brandon Oaks Pop Up Furniture Sale

× Expand Alexa Mower Flyer for Pop Up event

The Brandon Oaks Auxiliary and Marketing Department will be holding a Spring Pop Up Sale featuring lots of furniture and home accessories for sale. The event will be held in the Brandon Oaks cottages located behind the main Brandon Oaks building. Follow signs at the entrance to the Cottages. Cash or check only and items must be removed the day of the sale.

100% of the proceeds from furniture sales goes to benefit resident programs and activities at the Brandon Oaks Nursing & Rehab Center. This event is free and open to the public!