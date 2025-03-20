Brantley Gilbert: Tattoos Tour 2025

× Expand Courtesy of Salem Civic Center

BRANTLEY GILBERT Brings the Tattoos Tour 2025 to Salem With Black Stone Cherry, Austin Snell & Colt Ford

March 20, 2025

Brantley Gilbert is bringing The Tattoos Tour 2025 to the Salem Civic Center on Thursday night, March 20th. Special guests include Black Stone Cherry, Austin Snell, and Colt Ford. Tickets start at $25 plus applicable fees.

“My hope is that with tickets starting at $25, people can step away from everyday stresses and enjoy themselves—whether it’s making it a fun evening with the family or giving mom and dad the chance to hire a babysitter and have a night out just for them. Music has always been about bringing people together and offering a break from the grind, even if it’s just for a few hours.”

Reserved Seating- $25, $39.50, $59.50, $89.50

GA Pit Standing - $89.50

VIP available online only at Ticketmaster.com

Preferred Parking - $10

Tickets available at the Salem Civic Center Box Office Monday - Friday 8:00 am - 5:00 pm or online anytime at Ticketmaster.com

About Brantley Gilbert

As one of the godfathers of country’s modern rock-and-rap edge, multi-Platinum The Valory Music Co. trailblazer Brantley Gilbert knows life has a way of leaving a mark. With his seventh studio album, Tattoos, available now, the Georgia native chooses to embrace it – inspired by the idea that his tattoos tell a story, just like his songs. And just like his songs, he’ll never hide the truth they reveal. With his dedicated BG Nation behind him, the fiery performer-songwriter has racked up more than 8.3 BILLION career streams, boasting back-to-back Platinum albums and seven No. 1 hits including the RIAA 7x Platinum “Bottoms Up;” 2x Platinum “Country Must Be Country Wide;” 2x Platinum “You Don’t Know Her Like I Do;” 2x Platinum “One Hell of An Amen;” and the Platinum-certified “What Happens In A Small Town” with Lindsay Ell. Tattoos further cements his legacy – 10 cowritten, co-produced tracks with an electrifying mix of in-your-face aggression and roughneck reflection, as Gilbert’s diesel-powered smoke-and-soul vocal delivers another full-spectrum soundtrack to modern country life. Gilbert will embark on his headlining Tattoos Tour 2025 in February, with stops across North America through the spring, with additional festival dates this summer. For more information, visit BrantleyGilbert.com or follow on Instagram, TikTok and X @BrantleyGilbert and Facebook.com/BrantleyGilbertMusic .

About Black Stone Cherry

Proud Kentucky rockers, Black Stone Cherry, emerge from a challenging few years triumphantly with a behemoth of an album, Screamin’ At The Sky (Mascot Records/Mascot Label Group), out September 29th. The four-piece band’s eighth album explodes with urgently-emotive pop-rock hooks; heartfelt, redemptive lyrics; headbanging riffs; powerful dynamics; thunderous drums; and its most thrilling musicianship yet. The 12-song collection is also BSC’s biggest and best sounding album. The self-produced studio record was tracked at a classic Kentucky theater, and it sounds like the guys are smashing down the hammer of the gods.

About Austin Snell

Keeping country’s tradition of exposed emotional nerve endings alive – with a raw new sound of his own design – River House Artists/Warner Music Nashville’s Austin Snell is a rising singer-songwriter whose work presents anguish and ecstasy in harrowing high definition. Now rising up the country radio charts with his dashboard-pounding “Pray All the Way Home,” the emerging “grunge country” hitmaker boasts 235+ million global career streams and an exponentially growing fanbase, with a series of digital hits and a debut album to his credit. Born in Georgia and a veteran of the U.S. Airforce, hard rock and country radio formed the bedrock of Snell’s musical education, with artists like Nickelback and Alan Jackson in heavy rotation.

About Colt Ford

Colt Ford consistently blazes his own trail. By doing so, the Georgia singer, songwriter, rapper, musician, performer, and co-founder and co-owner of Average Joes Entertainment keeps up pace as country’s preeminent independent maverick. By 2019, Colt built a series of staggering successes as he rose to mainstream notoriety. He notched five consecutive Top 10 debuts on the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart with Declaration of Independence bowing at #1 in 2012. Two years later, Thanks for Listening ascended to the Top 10 of the Top 200, with the album reaching #1 on Billboard Rap & Independent charts.