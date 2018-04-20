Brantley Gilbert: The Ones That Like Me Tour

Brantley brings his Tour to the Salem Civic Center, along with special guest artists Aaron Lewis and Josh Phillips! Friday, April 20th at 7:00 pm Reserved Seat - $59.75, $45.00 General Admission Floor (Standing Only) - $34.75 Preferred Parking - $5.00 Tickets can be purchased at the Salem Civic Center Box Office (Monday - Friday: 10 am - 6 pm, and Saturday: 10 am - 2 pm), by phone at 800-745-3000, and at www.Ticketmaster.com