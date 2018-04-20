Brantley Gilbert: The Ones That Like Me Tour
Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153
Brantley brings his Tour to the Salem Civic Center, along with special guest artists Aaron Lewis and Josh Phillips! Friday, April 20th at 7:00 pm Reserved Seat - $59.75, $45.00 General Admission Floor (Standing Only) - $34.75 Preferred Parking - $5.00 Tickets can be purchased at the Salem Civic Center Box Office (Monday - Friday: 10 am - 6 pm, and Saturday: 10 am - 2 pm), by phone at 800-745-3000, and at www.Ticketmaster.com
Info
Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153 View Map