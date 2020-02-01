Brantley Gilbert

Fire’t Up Tour, aptly named after track one on Brantley's upcoming 15-song album (all written/co-written by Gilbert), is coming to the Salem Civic Center on February 1st.

This will be Gilbert’s fourth appearance in Salem. In 2014 he headlined the Blue Ridge Music Festival at Salem Stadium; in 2016 he sold-out the Salem Civic Center arena on his “Blackout” Tour stop; and in April of 2018 he brought his “The Ones That Like Me” Tour to his faithful fans.