Breakfast with Santa - Help the Homeless Fundraiser

Join us for Breakfast with Santa 2023. Saturday, December 16 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Event will feature crafts, caroling, Storytime with Santa, musical performances and more!

It’s time again for Breakfast with Santa, hosted by the STAR Council and Roanoke City Public Schools (RCPS). This annual event raises money for RCPS’ Help the Homeless Fund and supports students who are faced with homelessness.

You will receive a hot breakfast provided by our friends at SFE LLC! For the young and young at heart, you can meet Santa and share your holiday wishes, hear Santa read a story, listen to caroling, and participate in crafts. There will be special performances by cast members of Southwest Virginia Ballet's Nutcracker and visits from Elsa, Anna, Olaf and friends!

Get Your Tickets Today* AND Come Hungry! Adult: $8, Children (under 18)/RCPS Employee: $6, Family 4 Pack: $22.00. Visit bit.ly/RCPSSantaBreakfast2023 to buy your tickets.

*Tickets are available online by credit card only. Tickets the day of are limited, so get your tickets today!