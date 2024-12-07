Breakfast with Santa

The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center 110 Shenandoah Avenue NW, Roanoke, Virginia

Join Us for Breakfast with Santa! 

Get ready for a magical morning at CHIP of Roanoke Valley’s Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 7, 2024, at the beautiful Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center!

Bring your family and friends for a festive celebration with:

  • A delicious breakfast buffet
  • Holiday crafts and activities for the kids
  • Photos with Santa Claus himself!

Three Seatings Available:

  • 8:00 AM
  • 10:00 AM
  • 12:00 PM

Don’t miss this opportunity to kick off the holiday season while supporting CHIP's mission to ensure every child is healthy and ready for school!

Tickets on sale October 1, 2024! Visit santabreakfast.org for more details!

