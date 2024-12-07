× Expand CHIP of Roanoke Valley

Join Us for Breakfast with Santa!

Get ready for a magical morning at CHIP of Roanoke Valley’s Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 7, 2024, at the beautiful Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center!

Bring your family and friends for a festive celebration with:

A delicious breakfast buffet

Holiday crafts and activities for the kids

Photos with Santa Claus himself!

Three Seatings Available:

8:00 AM

10:00 AM

12:00 PM

Don’t miss this opportunity to kick off the holiday season while supporting CHIP's mission to ensure every child is healthy and ready for school!

Tickets on sale October 1, 2024! Visit santabreakfast.org for more details!