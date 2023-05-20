Join us at the Mill Mountain Zoo every 3rd Saturday at 8:30am, May-October for a unique opportunity to have breakfast with the animals. Guests will be treated to a light breakfast buffet and the chance to meet one of the zoo’s education outreach animals. This will be immediately followed by a special chat with zookeepers as they amaze our guests with more fun and educational facts about our animal residents. This intimate experience will allow zoo visitors to learn more about various animals’ diets, behavior and personalities. Following the chats, there will be a child-focused and parent-assisted art project. This program is designed to further foster excitement and knowledge about the featured animals.

Saturday, May 20- Munch with the Mammals

Mill Mountain Zoo is home to numerous furry critters, and this program will delve into fun and fascinating information about some of these resident mammals. Once the keeper chats are complete, children will get to design an easy foam block print of their favorite mammal.

Saturday, June 17-Feed with Forest Dwellers

There are many types of habitats, from aquatic to desert, and animals are typically adapted to thrive in a particular type of environment. Sign up for this program and learn about some of the animals at Mill Mountain Zoo that prefer to live in forest habitats. After the keeper chats, guests will create a pastel drawing of their favorite forest dwelling animal to take home.

Saturday, July 15-Feast with the Feathered

Many feathered friends, both large and small, call Mill Mountain Zoo home. Come enjoy breakfast and then learn more about these very diverse animals! Following the keeper chats, children can make some pretty tissue paper birds of their own.

Saturday, August 19-Treats with Turtles and Tortoises

A variety of turtles and tortoises call Mill Mountain Zoo home. Join us for breakfast and learn some fascinating information about these amazing reptiles. Following the keeper chats, guests will be able to design a “stained glass” turtle or tortoise to take home with them.

Saturday, September 16-Pig Out with the Plant Eaters

Join us for breakfast and then explore some of the dietary requirements for the zoo’s herbivores while zookeepers feed them their breakfast. After the keeper chat, guests can craft a fun texture rubbing of their favorite plant eating animal.

Saturday, October 21-Eat with the Endangered

Mill Mountain Zoo is home to many vulnerable and endangered species. Attend this program to learn about the different threats these animals are facing in the wild and other interesting information as well. After the keeper chats, attendees can do a 3-dimensional Model Magic sculpture of their favorite endangered species.

Cost per breakfast:

$24/non-member adult $20/member adult

$20/non-member child $16/member child

$80/non-member family of 4 $60/member family of 4