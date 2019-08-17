Breakfast with the Animals - Whet Your Appetite with Aquatic Critters

Mill Mountain Zoo Mill Mountain Spur, Roanoke, Virginia

Water is an important habitat or hunting ground for a number of the animals found here at Mill Mountain Zoo.  From wetlands to lakes to rivers, many species live in or spend a lot of their time in the water.  Have a nice breakfast, and then hear about some of these water loving animals.  After the keeper chats, children can make a crayon watercolor resist painting of their favorite aquatic critter.

Mill Mountain Zoo Mill Mountain Spur, Roanoke, Virginia
