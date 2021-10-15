Breakfast with the Animals

Mill Mountain Zoo Mill Mountain Spur, Roanoke, Virginia

Mill Mountain Zoo is home to many vulnerable and endangered species.  Attend this program to learn about the different threats these animals are facing in the wild and other interesting information as well.  After the keeper chats, attendees can do a 3-dimensional Model Magic sculpture of their favorite endangered species.

Info

Education & Learning, Kids & Family
