Join us at the Mill Mountain Zoo every 3rd Saturday, May-October for a unique opportunity to have breakfast with the animals. Guests will be treated to a light breakfast buffet and the chance to meet one of the zoo’s education outreach animals. This will be immediately followed by a special chat with zookeepers as they amaze our guests with more fun and educational facts about our animal residents. This intimate experience will allow zoo visitors to learn more about various animals’ diets, behavior and personalities. Following the chat, there will be a child-focused and parent-assisted project and activity sheet that will be designed to further foster excitement and knowledge about the featured animals.

Saturday, May 18-Munch with Mountain Dwellers

Did you know that many of Mill Mountain Zoo’s animals come from mountainous habitats? That certainly seems fitting since Mill Mountain Zoo is up on a mountain too! Sign up for this program and enjoy a delicious breakfast and learn about some of the animals that live in the mountains and how they are well-adapted to that type of environment. After breakfast and the keeper chats, guests will create a crumpled tissue paper animal to take home.