Join us at the Mill Mountain Zoo every 3rd Saturday, May-October for a unique opportunity to have breakfast with the animals. Guests will be treated to a light breakfast buffet and the chance to meet one of the zoo’s education outreach animals. This will be immediately followed by a special chat with zookeepers as they amaze our guests with more fun and educational facts about our animal residents. This intimate experience will allow zoo visitors to learn more about various animals’ diets, behavior and personalities. Following the chat, there will be a child-focused and parent-assisted project and activity sheet that will be designed to further foster excitement and knowledge about the featured animals.

Saturday, June 15-Nibble with Native Species

Mill Mountain Zoo is home to many animals that are or were once found right here in Virginia. Register for this month’s program, and enjoy a yummy breakfast while learning about some of the captivating native species that live at the Mill Mountain Zoo. After the keeper chats, children can craft a felt finger puppet of their favorite native species.