BREAKING THE CHAIN – TRIBUTE TO STEVIE NICKS

A tribute to Stevie Nicks that is a dynamic rock concert experience, with a complete show of costumes, storytelling and polished musicians fronted by the hauntingly talented Desiray Lorain. Making your encounter, “A True Stevie Nicks Experience!”

Must be 18 or older to attend.