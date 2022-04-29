BREAKING THE CHAIN – TRIBUTE TO STEVIE NICKS
to
Rosie's Gaming Emporium 1135 Vinyard Rd, Vinton, Virginia 24179
×
BREAKING THE CHAIN – TRIBUTE TO STEVIE NICKS
BREAKING THE CHAIN – TRIBUTE TO STEVIE NICKS
A tribute to Stevie Nicks that is a dynamic rock concert experience, with a complete show of costumes, storytelling and polished musicians fronted by the hauntingly talented Desiray Lorain. Making your encounter, “A True Stevie Nicks Experience!”
Must be 18 or older to attend.
Info
Rosie's Gaming Emporium 1135 Vinyard Rd, Vinton, Virginia 24179
Concerts & Live Music