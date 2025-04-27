Take action for the entire T1D community

As the leading global type 1 diabetes (T1D) research and advocacy organization, Breakthrough T1D has played a crucial role in nearly every major T1D breakthrough in history.

No organization does more to improve everyday life with T1D—from therapy development and access, to expanding research, advocacy, and community support. Breakthrough T1D Walk is the world’s largest fundraising and community-building event for the T1D community. By joining Breakthrough T1D Walk, you will help us create a movement to improve and change life with type 1 diabetes, advancing life-changing breakthroughs on the way to cures.

T1D is an autoimmune disease that is diagnosed in both children and adults and has nothing to do with diet or lifestyle. Managing T1D requires constant attention and action—including overnight. Even with a strict regimen, people with T1D can still experience dangerously high or low blood sugar that can lead to complications and, in extreme cases, be life-threatening.

Your contribution to the Breakthrough T1D Walk, Greater Blue Ridge 2025 charts a path to cure, prevent, and better treat type 1 diabetes and its complications—and ensure access to treatments globally.

Register today for the Breakthrough T1D Walk, Greater Blue Ridge 2025 and join us in taking action for the entire T1D community.