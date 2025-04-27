Breakthrough T1D Walk

Join us to help find a cure for Type 1 Diabetes! Registration is at 2:00 p.m., the walk begins at 3:00 p.m. and the Afterparty is at 4:00 p.m. DJ, door prizes, kids corner, T1D vendors, face painting. Register for the walk at BreakthroughT1D.org/walk. For more information, contact Sara Bell at sarambell61@yahoo.com

