Brett Young - Budweiser Summer Series

Join us in Downtown Roanoke's Elmwood Park as we present Brett young at the 2022 Budweiser Summer Series!

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 22nd at 10:00am through Brown Paper Tickets*.

Ticketing link will be posted on July 22nd.

If you're attending the show, please review our Important Show Day Info!

Tickets - $39 per person (children 6 and under are free) - All general admission

Gates Open: 6:00pm

Show opener - TBD: 8:00 - 8:30pm

Brett Young: 9:00 - 10:15pm

Help us out on show day by volunteering.