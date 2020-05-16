Don’t miss Mill Mountain Zoo’s biannual Brew at the Zoo! This relaxing after-hours event will give our guests an opportunity to see our animals and the view from the mountain while enjoying cold beer from Twin Creeks brewery. Musical entertainment will be provided by Whiskey Kitten. Plus, you’ll want to bring your appetite with you and get some tasty dinner at Master Sergeant BBQ. This is a family friendly event, so bring the kids or leave them with the sitter for a relaxing date night.

Due to limited seating, we do recommend that guests bring a lawn or camping chair or you can simply dance the night away under the stars!