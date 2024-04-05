× Expand art and poster design by: Bebe Demure Follow us on Instagram (@duskdawnproductions) and Facebook (Dusk/Dawn Productions) for all cast and prize announcements!

Dusk/Dawn Productions is bringing back another exciting series of burlesque and variety shows to Golden Cactus with the Brews & Burlesque 2024 season!

Brews & Burlesque: Burlesque Bingo!

Dusk/Dawn Productions presents:

Calling all bingo aficionados and bingo lovers!

Our latest edition of Brews & Burlesque combines an entertaining night of burlesque with the excitement of shouting "bingo!". Join us for an evening filled with performances, bingo games, and the chance to win fabulous prizes. Gather your friends, grab your lucky charms, and enjoy the show while sipping on your favorite Golden Cactus pours!

ALL TICKETS INCLUDE ONE (1) BINGO CARD!

VIP UPGRADE INCLUDE AN ADDITIONAL CARD AND MORE!

Additional bingo cards available for purchase during the show.

18+ ONLY

***Show contains adult themes and content. Audience discretion advised.***

Ticket pricing info:

General Admission (unreserved seating) - $20 in advance

General Admission (unreserved seating) - $25 day of show/at the door

Reserved Seating - $25 (only available for purchase in advance; not available at door)

VIP table (seats 4) - $125 (limited number available; only available online/to purchase in advance)

***ALL TICKET SALES ARE FINAL***