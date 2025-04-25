Brews & Burlesque: Comedy Cabaret

Golden Cactus Brewing 214 Fifth St SW , Roanoke, Virginia 24016

dusk/dawn productions presents:

Brews & Burlesque: Comedy Cabaret

The hot and hilarious burlesque and variety show! Be prepared to laugh with us all through the night while enjoying performances and your favorite pours by Golden Cactus.

BURLESQUE! DRAG! SIDESHOW! STAND-UP COMEDY

Hosted by: Francesca Lyn

Performances by:

Amazon Rome

Bebe Demure

Bromeo

Crystal Lake

Draven DeMoan

The Magnificent Lefty

Matt Keasler

Storm Psycho 6

Music & Sound by: Thicko Mode

21+

Show contains adult themes and topics. Audience discretion advised.

Raffle winner must be present to claim prize.

TICKETS:

• GA presale: $20

• GA door: $25

• Reserved seating: $30

• 2-person cocktail: $60

• VIP table (seats 4): $140

SEASON PASSES NOW AVAILABLE!

GUARANTEED SEATING AT BREWS & BURLESQUE SHOWS AT A DISCOUNT!

*All ticket sales are final

Info

Comedy, Food & Drink, Theater & Dance
5402009403
