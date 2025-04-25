Brews & Burlesque: Comedy Cabaret
to
Golden Cactus Brewing 214 Fifth St SW , Roanoke, Virginia 24016
by: Art by Bebe D
Brews & Burlesque: Comedy CabaretApril 25, 2025doors @ 8pm, show @ 9pmtickets start at $20duskdawnproductions.com
dusk/dawn productions presents:
Brews & Burlesque: Comedy Cabaret
The hot and hilarious burlesque and variety show! Be prepared to laugh with us all through the night while enjoying performances and your favorite pours by Golden Cactus.
BURLESQUE! DRAG! SIDESHOW! STAND-UP COMEDY
Hosted by: Francesca Lyn
Performances by:
Amazon Rome
Bebe Demure
Bromeo
Crystal Lake
Draven DeMoan
The Magnificent Lefty
Matt Keasler
Storm Psycho 6
Music & Sound by: Thicko Mode
21+
Show contains adult themes and topics. Audience discretion advised.
Raffle winner must be present to claim prize.
TICKETS:
• GA presale: $20
• GA door: $25
• Reserved seating: $30
• 2-person cocktail: $60
• VIP table (seats 4): $140
SEASON PASSES NOW AVAILABLE!
GUARANTEED SEATING AT BREWS & BURLESQUE SHOWS AT A DISCOUNT!
*All ticket sales are final