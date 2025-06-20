× Expand Poster design & illustration by: Bebe Demure One of the most popular shows of the Brews & Burlesque series. Reserved seating is already sold out! Don't miss out on your tickets!

dusk/dawn productions presents:

Brews & Burlesque: Midsummer Night’s Fantasies

Enter a mystical realm at Midsummer Night’s Fantasies! Embark on a journey where our fantastical performers, from faeries to adventurers, shalt mesmerize with their enchanting acts!

Costumes encouraged! Don your best fantasy or Renaissance garb to try to impress the Queen of the Night and win "Most Magical" in the costume contest.

Hosted by: Pilfer Spicybones

with performances by:

Adoor Belle

Charliecakessss

Luna Rei

Noir Bastet

Salem Sirene

21+

Show contains adult themes and topics. Audience discretion advised.

• GA presale: $20

• GA door: $25

ALL RESERVED SEATING SOLD OUT!

LAST CHANCE FOR SEASON PASSES!!

GUARANTEED SEATING AT BREWS & BURLESQUE SHOWS AT A DISCOUNT!

*All ticket sales are final