Brews & Burlesque: Midsummer Night's Fantasies
to
Golden Cactus Brewing 214 Fifth St SW , Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Poster design & illustration by: Bebe Demure
One of the most popular shows of the Brews & Burlesque series. Reserved seating is already sold out! Don't miss out on your tickets!
dusk/dawn productions presents:
Brews & Burlesque: Midsummer Night’s Fantasies
Enter a mystical realm at Midsummer Night’s Fantasies! Embark on a journey where our fantastical performers, from faeries to adventurers, shalt mesmerize with their enchanting acts!
Costumes encouraged! Don your best fantasy or Renaissance garb to try to impress the Queen of the Night and win "Most Magical" in the costume contest.
Hosted by: Pilfer Spicybones
with performances by:
Adoor Belle
Charliecakessss
Luna Rei
Noir Bastet
Salem Sirene
21+
Show contains adult themes and topics. Audience discretion advised.
• GA presale: $20
• GA door: $25
ALL RESERVED SEATING SOLD OUT!
LAST CHANCE FOR SEASON PASSES!!
GUARANTEED SEATING AT BREWS & BURLESQUE SHOWS AT A DISCOUNT!
*All ticket sales are final