Brews & Burlesque: Midsummer Night's Fantasies

to

Golden Cactus Brewing 214 Fifth St SW , Roanoke, Virginia 24016

dusk/dawn productions presents:

Brews & Burlesque: Midsummer Night’s Fantasies

Enter a mystical realm at Midsummer Night’s Fantasies! Embark on a journey where our fantastical performers, from faeries to adventurers, shalt mesmerize with their enchanting acts!

Costumes encouraged! Don your best fantasy or Renaissance garb to try to impress the Queen of the Night and win "Most Magical" in the costume contest.

Hosted by: Pilfer Spicybones

with performances by:

Adoor Belle

Charliecakessss

Luna Rei

Noir Bastet

Salem Sirene

21+

Show contains adult themes and topics. Audience discretion advised.

• GA presale: $20

• GA door: $25

ALL RESERVED SEATING SOLD OUT!

LAST CHANCE FOR SEASON PASSES!!

GUARANTEED SEATING AT BREWS & BURLESQUE SHOWS AT A DISCOUNT!

*All ticket sales are final

Info

Golden Cactus Brewing 214 Fifth St SW , Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Food & Drink, Theater & Dance, This & That
5402009403
to
Google Calendar - Brews & Burlesque: Midsummer Night's Fantasies - 2025-06-20 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Brews & Burlesque: Midsummer Night's Fantasies - 2025-06-20 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Brews & Burlesque: Midsummer Night's Fantasies - 2025-06-20 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Brews & Burlesque: Midsummer Night's Fantasies - 2025-06-20 20:00:00 ical