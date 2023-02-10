× Expand Sound Snap Photography, Chris Ubik Photography Poster/graphic design by: Bebe Demure

dusk/dawn productions presents

Brews & Burlesque: Valentine's Day Edition!

A Valentine's Day Burlesque & Variety Revue

Brews & Burlesque is a new burlesque and variety revue presented by Dusk/Dawn Productions. If you've ever been in love, you know how it can make your heart pound and your palms sweat. Just wait until you see our Valentine's Day show! Come celebrate love and heartbreak at the same time while enjoying beers by Golden Cactus Brewing.

RAFFLE!

You could be the lucky winner of many prizes from your favorite local businesses and more. Make sure you're following Dusk/Dawn Productions on Instagram and Facebook to find out all the prizes you could win! (Raffle tickets only available for purchase at the show. Winner must be present to claim prize.)

18+ ONLY

***Show contains adult themes and content. Audience discretion advised.***

General Admission - $20 in advance

General Admission - $25 day of show/at the door

limited seating (not reserved; first come first serve)

standing room only when seats are no longer available

VIP table (seats 4) - $125

limited number available

only available online/to purchase in advance

front row, reserved seating

VIP gift bag

2 raffle tickets

**CASH PREFERRED FOR TIPS & RAFFLE**

Featuring performances by:

Saffron Soleil

Kayy Lovely

Minnie De'Vil

Ivy Sublime

Hosted by: Venessa Chevelle

DJ/Sound Engineering by: DJ ShenaniKenz

***ALL TICKET SALES ARE FINAL***