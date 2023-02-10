Brews & Burlesque: Valentine’s Day Edition!
Golden Cactus Brewing 214 Fifth St SW , Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Sound Snap Photography, Chris Ubik Photography
Poster/graphic design by: Bebe Demure
dusk/dawn productions presents
A Valentine's Day Burlesque & Variety Revue
Brews & Burlesque is a new burlesque and variety revue presented by Dusk/Dawn Productions. If you've ever been in love, you know how it can make your heart pound and your palms sweat. Just wait until you see our Valentine's Day show! Come celebrate love and heartbreak at the same time while enjoying beers by Golden Cactus Brewing.
RAFFLE!
You could be the lucky winner of many prizes from your favorite local businesses and more. Make sure you're following Dusk/Dawn Productions on Instagram and Facebook to find out all the prizes you could win! (Raffle tickets only available for purchase at the show. Winner must be present to claim prize.)
18+ ONLY
***Show contains adult themes and content. Audience discretion advised.***
General Admission - $20 in advance
General Admission - $25 day of show/at the door
limited seating (not reserved; first come first serve)
standing room only when seats are no longer available
VIP table (seats 4) - $125
limited number available
only available online/to purchase in advance
front row, reserved seating
VIP gift bag
2 raffle tickets
**CASH PREFERRED FOR TIPS & RAFFLE**
Featuring performances by:
Saffron Soleil
Kayy Lovely
Minnie De'Vil
Ivy Sublime
Hosted by: Venessa Chevelle
DJ/Sound Engineering by: DJ ShenaniKenz
***ALL TICKET SALES ARE FINAL***