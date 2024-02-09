Brews & Burlesque: Valentine's Day Varie-Tease
to
Golden Cactus Brewing 214 Fifth St SW , Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Dusk/Dawn ProductionsArt by Bebe Demure
Tickets available at https://vdaybrewsburlesque.eventbrite.com
Presented by Ryatt Flair
with Dusk/Dawn Productions
Love is in the air! Or is it lust? ...or does love stink?
Whether you're celebrating with your sweetheart, flying solo, or just enjoying the loving friendship of your bestie, our Valentine's Day Spectacular will be a memorable night of entertainment. Join us for the evening's passionate performances showcasing the complexities of love while you indulge on your favorite Golden Cactus pours.