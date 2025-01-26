Bria Skonberg Quintet

× Expand Jefferson Center

Bria Skonberg, a Juno-award-winning trumpeter, vocalist, and composer, is celebrated for her versatility and musical prowess. Recognized as a "shining hope of hot jazz" by the NY Times, she has received accolades

such as the Jazz at Lincoln Center Swing! Award and the 2022 "Legend" Award for her contributions to American music. Born in British Columbia, Bria's journey in jazz began in her local school band program. She has

since become a prominent figure in the jazz scene, performing at renowned festivals worldwide. Bria is also dedicated to music education, working with organizations like Jazz at Lincoln Center and the Louis Armstrong House Museum. Her seventh studio album, "What it Means," recorded in New Orleans, is set for release in July 2024.

GENERAL ADMISSION: $35

*A $6.00 box office processing fee will be applied to each ticket.