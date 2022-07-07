Brian Regan Live! 2022

Berglund Center 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

Experience a night of hilarious comedy, with one of comedy’s hottest stars- Brian Regan!

Critics, fans and fellow comedians agree: Brian Regan is one of the most respected comedians in the country with Vanity Fair calling Brian, “The funniest stand-up alive,” and Entertainment Weekly calling him, “Your favorite comedian’s favorite comedian.”  Having built his 30-plus year career on the strength of his material alone, Brian’s non-stop theater tour continuously fills the most beautiful venues across North America, visiting close to 100 cities each year.

