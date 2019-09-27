Brian Rigby

2019 Tour dates are here and growing! Starting the year off opening for Ozzy Osbourne's Jake E Lee in New Jersey! Then I'm snaking my way up and down the east coast hitting some of the usual spots and some new ones, all while finishing up my new full length album (release TBA). So don't forget to check the tour dates regularly as more will be announced throughout the run. Make sure you follow me on Instagram @berigby and Snapchat @brianrigbyband so you can get a first hand look at the insanity that is "The Hardest Working Bar Band in the Business" on the road! We're all pumped to get back at it, so come on out, bring your friends and family, share and retweet on the social medias, and let's make something crazy happen in 2019. See you out there!