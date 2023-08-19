Bridal Brunch & Fashion Show
to
Hunting Hills Country Club 5220 Hunting Hills Drive, Roanoke, Virginia
Virginia Bride Magazine
Join Virginia Bride as they host an elegant bridal brunch and fashion show at beautiful Hunting Hills Country Club.
Enjoy a gourmet brunch while watching a stunning designer fashion show with gowns from Milan by Italian designer Dovita presented by That’s My Dress Bridal.
Afterwards meet with an exclusive set of wedding professionals, sit down one on one to discuss your wedding plans, learn about their services, get your questions answered and leave with your wedding taken care of.
Swag to each bride including copies of Virginia Bride Magazine.
One lucky couple will win a luxury 8-day, 7-night honeymoon!
Tickets are limited and by advance purchase only- last day to buy tickets or until sold out is August 1, 2023.
Menu ($45 per person):
- Fresh Baked Scones
- Assorted muffins
- Seasonal fruit
- Omelet Station
- Scrambled Eggs
- Bacon
- Sausage links
- Biscuit and Gravy
- Skillet brown potatoes
- Shrimp and Grits
- Classic Benedict
- Fried Steak
- Belgian Waffles
Premium Ticket ($75 per person) also includes:
- Mimosa Table Service- champagne by the bottle and a variety of mixers brought to your table
- One signature cocktail per guest
- VIP Bloody Mary Bar