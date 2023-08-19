Bridal Brunch & Fashion Show

× Expand Virginia Bride Magazine

Join Virginia Bride as they host an elegant bridal brunch and fashion show at beautiful Hunting Hills Country Club.

Enjoy a gourmet brunch while watching a stunning designer fashion show with gowns from Milan by Italian designer Dovita presented by That’s My Dress Bridal.

Afterwards meet with an exclusive set of wedding professionals, sit down one on one to discuss your wedding plans, learn about their services, get your questions answered and leave with your wedding taken care of.

Swag to each bride including copies of Virginia Bride Magazine.

One lucky couple will win a luxury 8-day, 7-night honeymoon!

Tickets are limited and by advance purchase only- last day to buy tickets or until sold out is August 1, 2023.

Menu ($45 per person):

Fresh Baked Scones

Assorted muffins

Seasonal fruit

Omelet Station

Scrambled Eggs

Bacon

Sausage links

Biscuit and Gravy

Skillet brown potatoes

Shrimp and Grits

Classic Benedict

Fried Steak

Belgian Waffles

Premium Ticket ($75 per person) also includes: