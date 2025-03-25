BrightView Health Celebrates 3 Years

× Expand BrightView Health BrightView Health Logo

As we move further into a year full of growth and possibilities, BrightView is proud to celebrate three years of serving the Roanoke community with compassionate and effective addiction treatment. This milestone is a testament to the resilience of our patients and the unwavering support of our community partners.

To mark this special occasion, BrightView Roanoke will host a 3-Year Anniversary Celebration and Open House on Tuesday, March 25th, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM, at 1345 Plantation Rd NE, Roanoke, VA.

The event will include:

• Great Food all attendees.

• Guided tours of our facility to showcase how we are transforming lives.

• A chance to connect with our staff and learn about our comprehensive, evidence-based treatment approach.

This celebration is more than just an anniversary—it’s a community gathering to honor the new beginnings made possible by working together. Over the past three years, BrightView Roanoke has provided:

• More than 8,000 of hours of care through medical treatment, counseling, and therapy.

• A pathway to recovery for hundreds of area residents overcoming substance use disorder.

“With the beginning of spring comes the promise of new starts and renewed growth,” said Vickie Miller, BrightView Outreach Coordinator. “Just as spring breathes life into the world around us, we’re here to help people begin again, planting seeds of hope and healing. BrightView will be here whenever someone is ready to take that first step toward recovery, and we are proud to offer a safe, supportive place where transformation begins.”

BrightView’s services are designed to be easy to access and effective, including walk-ins until 3:00 PM on weekdays and same-day appointments. Our evidence-based approach combines medication-assisted treatment (MAT) with counseling, group therapy, and wraparound support to address every aspect of recovery.

Let’s Celebrate New Beginnings Together!

Join us on March 25th as we reflect on the past three years and look forward to many more, strengthening Roanoke through hope, healing, and community.