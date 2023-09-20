× Expand BrightView Health Addiction Treatment Center National Recovery Month...with a BrighterView!

BrightView’s Roanoke Center Hosts a Recovery Resource Fair to

Provide Educational Information During National Recovery Month

September is National Recovery Month and BrightView’s Roanoke addiction treatment center is observing the month with a Recovery Resource Community Fair to provide information on the most vital resources. These resources directly relate to housing, job re-entry, mental and spiritual trauma support, and other services that assist in rebuilding financial management, credit report and repair, second chance banking and overall skill building.

The Recovery Resource Fair will take place at 1345 Plantation Rd., Roanoke, 11 am – 2 pm.

During the Fair, patient’s success stories will be highlighted, and inspirational messages will be presented from referral agencies, and other organizations, to continue to encourage patients on their recovery journey.

The BrightView Recovery Fair is in partnership with Anderson and Associates, SERCAP, Aetna, United Way Roanoke Valley, Children’s Trust, TAP, Blue Ridge Behavioral Health, Chocolate Paper, Western Community College, and other organizations.

This fair will include hot dogs and snacks, local employers recruiting for open positions, community resource tables, music, and giveaways.