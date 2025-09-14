× Expand Fincastle Company 18th century living history interpreters Members of the Fincastle Company 18th century living history interpreters

The Friends of Lucy Breckinridge are pleased to welcome the Fincastle Company, 18th century living history interpreters to the Jubal Early Homeplace in the first of our "Bringing History to Life" series.

In honor and celebration of our nation's 250th birthday, we invite you to experience what life was like in the period of the American Revolution (1765 - 1783).

Admission is by donation. Ham, beans & cornbread will be available to purchase.

The Fincastle Company is a group of dedicated living historians who portray both military and civilian roles during the time of the American War of Independence. They conduct extensive research and documentation on all the clothing and equipment used by them in order to be as accurate to the period as possible. They specifically portray the Fincastle/Montgomery County Militia which was an actual unit from Southwestern Virginia that served in the American Revolution.

The Friends of Lucy Breckinridge is made up of a group of history lovers. Our mission and purpose is to acquire historical knowledge and use this knowledge to educate the public; to help our veterans; to provide cleaning services for headstones so our ancestors are honored; to participate in memorial services for Civil War ancestors; and lastly, to support the Fincastle Rifles.