Broad in Bloom: Historic Garden Week in Salem

× Expand Garden Club of Virginia Historic Garden Week

In celebration of Virginia’s Historic Garden Week and our nation’s 250th anniversary, this walking tour highlights five distinguished properties in the North Broad Historic District—one of Salem’s most charming neighborhoods. The tour begins at the Salem Farmers’ Market, where ticket holders will pick up their required wristbands. From there, guests may browse unique vendors at Palooza, stroll through the featured homes and gardens, and enjoy dining at one of Main Street Salem’s delightful restaurants, all with complimentary parking nearby.

Be sure to observe plein air artists at work, connect with gardening and conservation experts at the Hockman House, and visit the special photography exhibit on display at Mill Mountain Coffee & Tea.

Guests are also invited to see Virginia’s Champion Dutch Elm and the rare “Tree of 40 Fruit,” located on the neighboring Roanoke College campus.

This tour is made possible through the generosity of the homeowners and our valued sponsors and partners, including the City of Salem, local artists, vendors and educators, and the ticket and parking locations listed below. Since 1929, proceeds from Historic Garden Week have helped fund more than 130 restorations across the Commonwealth—including many iconic properties tied to the founding of the United States—and we thank you for being part of this enduring preservation legacy.

Advance Tickets—$35

Purchase online at https://gcvirginia.org/historic-garden-week/tickets/

or by scanning the QR code.

Purchase locally—cash or check only—at

Salem Museum 801 E Main St, Salem

Townside Gardens 3614 Franklin Rd SW, Roanoke

Day Of Tickets—$45

Purchase online or at tour headquarters in the Salem Farmers' Market using cash or check.

Children's Ticket—$15 ages 5-17; children under 5 are free

Available online only. Children must be accompanied by adults. Strollers are not permitted on tour properties.