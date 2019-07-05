Art By Night: Let's Dance Band!

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Live Music, Dancing

The Let's Dance Band will be playing music for all from 5:30-8:30pm. Come out for an evening of dancing & fun under the gorgeous atrium installation, Flower Bomber by Paul Villinski.

This event is apart of Art By Night and is free to attend. Drinks & refreshments available for purchase in Morning Brew Cafe. Galleries are open until 9pm!

540.342.5760
540.342.5760
