Art By Night: Let's Dance Band!
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Live Music, Dancing
The Let's Dance Band will be playing music for all from 5:30-8:30pm. Come out for an evening of dancing & fun under the gorgeous atrium installation, Flower Bomber by Paul Villinski.
This event is apart of Art By Night and is free to attend. Drinks & refreshments available for purchase in Morning Brew Cafe. Galleries are open until 9pm!
