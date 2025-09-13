Brunch with the Animals

Mill Mountain Zoo Mill Mountain Spur, Roanoke, Virginia

We’re bringing a twist to our loved Breakfast with the Animals — introducing Brunch with the Animals!  Now starting at 10 AM, so you can sleep in a little longer and enjoy a warmer, cozier experience! Om-nom with the Omnivores - September 13, 2025 -- 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM.

Education & Learning, Kids & Family
