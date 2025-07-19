Brunch with the Animals

Mill Mountain Zoo Mill Mountain Spur, Roanoke, Virginia

We’re bringing a fresh twist to our beloved Breakfast with the Animals—introducing Brunch with the Animals! Now starting at 10 a.m., so you can sleep in a little longer and enjoy a warmer, cozier experience!

We're looking forward to having you join us for Breaking Bread with the Birds on July 19, 2025!

Upcoming Brunch events:

  • August 16, 2025 -- Hungry, Hungry Herbivores
  • September 13, 2025 -- Om-nom with the Omnivores

Education & Learning, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
