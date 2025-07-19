Brunch with the Animals
Mill Mountain Zoo Mill Mountain Spur, Roanoke, Virginia
We’re bringing a fresh twist to our beloved Breakfast with the Animals—introducing Brunch with the Animals! Now starting at 10 a.m., so you can sleep in a little longer and enjoy a warmer, cozier experience!
We're looking forward to having you join us for Breaking Bread with the Birds on July 19, 2025!
Upcoming Brunch events:
- August 16, 2025 -- Hungry, Hungry Herbivores
- September 13, 2025 -- Om-nom with the Omnivores
