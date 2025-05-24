Bubbly & Beautiful: Bottle Painting Workshop

× Expand TMA Marketing Two bottles with pretty wrapping

Join us for a hands-on workshop where you’ll transform an ordinary champagne bottle (or bottle of your choosing) into a stunning, hand-painted masterpiece—perfect for weddings, birthdays, anniversaries, or as a luxe holiday gift.

No experience? No problem! We’ll guide you step-by-step through painting techniques and design ideas—from classy florals to chic patterns or personalized monograms. You’ll leave with a beautifully decorated, sealed bottle ready to gift or keep for yourself!

Please bring your own bottle of wine, champagne, sparkling juice, or even perfume of your choosing. You may bring up to 3 bottles. We’ll provide a small bottle of sparkling juice for practice.

To get our creativity flowing, your class registration includes one complimentary glass of champagne.

Members: $40 | General Public: $45

Not a member? Join today!