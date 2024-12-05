Bubbly & Bling Holiday Open House
AmRhein's Fine Jewelry 4347 Starkey Road, Roanoke, Virginia 24018
AmRhein's Fine Jewelry
Three Days of Bubbly & Bling at Amrhein’s Fine Jewelry - Dec. 5-7! 🥂💎
Grab your girlfriends for the ultimate sparkling experience! Join us for Three Days of Bubbly & Bling at Amrhein's Fine Jewelry, where bubbly flows, snacks are endless, and the jewelry steals the spotlight.
✨ What to Expect:
- Sip on bubbly while you browse + AmRhein's Wine + other delicious sips
- Snack on sweet and savory treats from Mike's Meals + Petals & Sugar
- Giveaways throughout the event!
- Register to WIN $1000 SHOPPING SPREE
- A dazzling up to 40% off most jewelry—it's the perfect excuse to treat yourself or give a gift you've always wanted to give!
Mark your calendars, rally your friends, and get ready to sparkle!
Info
