Bubbly & Bling Holiday Open House

Three Days of Bubbly & Bling at Amrhein’s Fine Jewelry - Dec. 5-7! 🥂💎

Grab your girlfriends for the ultimate sparkling experience! Join us for Three Days of Bubbly & Bling at Amrhein's Fine Jewelry, where bubbly flows, snacks are endless, and the jewelry steals the spotlight.

✨ What to Expect:

  • Sip on bubbly while you browse + AmRhein's Wine + other delicious sips
  • Snack on sweet and savory treats from Mike's Meals + Petals & Sugar
  • Giveaways throughout the event!
  • Register to WIN $1000 SHOPPING SPREE
  • A dazzling up to 40% off most jewelry—it's the perfect excuse to treat yourself or give a gift you've always wanted to give!

Mark your calendars, rally your friends, and get ready to sparkle!

AmRhein's Fine Jewelry 4347 Starkey Road, Roanoke, Virginia 24018
540-989-7100
