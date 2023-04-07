Buchanan Arbor Day

to

Buchanan Carnival Grounds/Town Park 485 Lowe Street, Town of Buchanan, Virginia 24066

Buchanan Plants the seeds of tomorrow today during their annual Buchanan Arbor Day Celebration. Join Buchanan as representatives from the Virginia Department of Forestry present the Town will their Tree City USA Designation. Activities include a brief presentation, unveiling of the Arbor Day Donors Plaque and a Ceremonial Tree Planting on the Buchanan Town Park. Trees planted on the Park help reduce runoff into the adjacent James River, provide food and shelter for animals while beautifying the community.

Info

Buchanan Carnival Grounds/Town Park 485 Lowe Street, Town of Buchanan, Virginia 24066
Outdoor
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Buchanan Arbor Day - 2023-04-07 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Buchanan Arbor Day - 2023-04-07 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Buchanan Arbor Day - 2023-04-07 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Buchanan Arbor Day - 2023-04-07 11:00:00 ical