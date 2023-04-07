× Expand Harry Gleason Volunteers help plant trees on the Buchanan Town Park for the enjoyment of generations to come.

Buchanan Plants the seeds of tomorrow today during their annual Buchanan Arbor Day Celebration. Join Buchanan as representatives from the Virginia Department of Forestry present the Town will their Tree City USA Designation. Activities include a brief presentation, unveiling of the Arbor Day Donors Plaque and a Ceremonial Tree Planting on the Buchanan Town Park. Trees planted on the Park help reduce runoff into the adjacent James River, provide food and shelter for animals while beautifying the community.