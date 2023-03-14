Buchanan Cherry Blossoms

× Expand Harry Gleason Cherry Blossoms may be found framing historic buildings throughout the Town as well as the Town's Park at 485 Lowe Street, Buchanan, VA where Main Street meets the mountains.

CABIN FEVER? Spring is in the air. The Town of Buchanan invites you to enjoy our spectacular Cherry Blossom display by car, bicycle, or foot.

Thousands of dainty white and pink petals are exploding from their winter naps creating a beautiful spectacle in the Town's historic neighborhoods. Buchanan's Cherry Blossom Peak Bloom is NOW! You may call the Town Hall to confirm blooming at 540-254-1212 x 4 or check our website at www.townofbuchanan.com or the Town's Facebook Page.

The Town of Buchanan LOVES to share this beauty and invites you and your family to make a day of it. Pack the kids in the car and make a journey to Buchanan for a day trip. The Town is conveniently located 24 miles north of Roanoke and 24 miles south of Lexington. If traveling along Interstate 81 you can reach the Town by taking exits 162, 168. From the Blue Ridge Parkway at milepost 90.9. The Town's Main Street coincided with US Route 11.

Enjoy the flowers by car or bicycle as you travel along Main Street, Lowe Street and Boyd Street, or park your car and stroll along the sidewalks and Town Park at 485 Lowe Street to enjoy this incredible display. While you are here, be sure to explore the Town's historic Main Street where you will find historic storefronts dating from the early 1800's through the 1950's filled with art, antiques, home decor and great places to eat.