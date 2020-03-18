Buchanan Cherry Blossoms

× Expand Harry Gleason Buchanan's Cherry Blossoms herald the arrival of spring.

CABIN FEVER? Spring is in the air and Buchanan invites you to enjoy our spectacular Cherry Blossom display by car, bicycle, or, foot.

Thousands of dainty white and pink petals are exploding from their winter naps creating a beautiful spectacle in the Town's historic neighborhood. This year's blooms are one of the earliest bloom dates we have experienced in ten years. This year's projected bloom period is March 18th through March 28th. You can call the Town Hall to confirm at 540-254-1212 or check our website at www.townofbuchanan.com

The Town of Buchanan LOVES to share this beauty and invites you and your family to make a day of it. Pack the kids in the car and make a journey to Buchanan for a day trip. The Town is conveniently located 24 miles north of Roanoke and 24 miles south of Lexington. If traveling along Interstate 81 you can reach the Town by taking exits 162, 167 or 168. From the Blue Ridge Parkway at milepost 90.9. The Town's Main Street coincided with US Route 11.

Enjoy the flowers by car or bicycle as you travel along Main Street, Lowe Street and Boyd Street, or, park your car and stroll along the sidewalks and Town Park at 485 Lowe Street to enjoy this incredible display. While you are here, be sure to explore the Town's historic Main Street where you will find historic storefronts dating from the early 1800's through the 1950's filled with art, antiques, home decor and great places to eat.