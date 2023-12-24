Buchanan Christmas Eve Luminaries

× Expand S.J. Carter This Christmas discover the Town that Glows with LOVE.

Buchanan invites you to discover "the Town that Glows with LOVE this Christmas Eve during the Town's annual, Christmas Eve Luminary Display.

Started after the flood of 1985 in appreciation of the LOVE which was shown to the Town by people who sent jugs of water to the Town while the Town's water system was down. volunteers started this spectacular luminary display to say "thank you," and repeat this incredible display each Christmas Eve.

Volunteers begin placing luminaries at 3:00 p.m. and lighting begins at 5:00p.m. with the candles buring through midnight.