Buchanan Christmas Eve Luminaries

Discover "the Town that glows with LOVE" Buchanan, Virginia. Join us as we celebrate the arrival of Christmas, while commemorating the love of those who supplied the Town with jugs of water following the flood of 1985. In 1985 volunteers from the community recycled the plastic gallon jugs which held water that was donated to the community following the flood of 1985 which left the Town with no potable water. To show their appreciation of the love shared with the community these volunteers crafted luminaries from these containers and lined Main Street as a "thank you." Each year Buchanan commemorates this love by placing 1 gallon plastic jug luminaries along the Town's Main Street to not only light the way for Christmas, but to recognize this love. Be part of this uniquely Buchanan event. Enjoy driving through the Town on Christmas Eve while experiencing the warmth of the Town that glows with LOVE.