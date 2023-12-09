Buchanan Christmas Market & Parade

× Expand Town of Buchanan A full day of activities including the Christmas Market, Christmas Parade and Festival of Lights.

Make Memories with your family this Saturday in Downtown Buchanan. Celebrate a small-town Christmas where we are small in stature, but, big in heart. Come Early and Stay late. Explore the Buchanan Community Christmas Market which opens at 9:00 a.m., enjoy breakfast or lunch at a Buchanan restaurant, Shop, Stroll and Dine in the shops throughout Town. Line up for the Buchanan Christmas Parade begins at 3:00 p.m., with the Parade starting at 4:00 p.m. Following the Parade, children may visit Santa on the Town Park, or, enjoy dining at a Buchanan Restaurant, then, take in a movie at the Buchanan Theatre. The Buchanan Festival of Lights on the Town Park will be open from 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm.