Buchanan Civil War History Weekend

Downtown Buchanan Main Street, Buchanan, Virginia

History comes alive in downtown Buchanan! See the flash, smell the smoke and feel the ground shake as Civil War Cannons echo across the valley. Buchanan invites you to explore one of the lesser known sites of the Civil War, Buchanan, Virginia. Explore Living History Camps set up along the James River on the Buchanan Town Park. Witness living history skits along Main Street as well as the Town Park including the Battle of Buchanan, take part in a Camp Dance and more. Friday offers behind the scenes tours for local schools while the bulk of activities are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday. Check out the Town's website at www.townofbuchanan.com for a schedule of events.

540-254-1212
