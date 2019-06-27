Buchanan Community Carnival

Buchanan Carnival Grounds/Town Park 485 Lowe Street, Town of Buchanan, Virginia 24066

Come early and stay late! Rediscover the charm of the 4th of July in downtown Buchanan during the 66th annual Buchanan Community Carnival. Enjoy the family atmosphere, games, rides, food, live music and Fireworks on July 4th and July 6th. Open Thursday, June 27th through Saturday, July 6th (except Sunday, June 30th).

Buchanan Carnival Grounds/Town Park 485 Lowe Street, Town of Buchanan, Virginia 24066 View Map
Festivals & Fairs
540-254-1212
