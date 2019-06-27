× Expand Harry Gleason Rides, games, food, music and great family fun await you at the Buchanan Community Carnival.

Come early and stay late! Rediscover the charm of the 4th of July in downtown Buchanan during the 66th annual Buchanan Community Carnival. Enjoy the family atmosphere, games, rides, food, live music and Fireworks on July 4th and July 6th. Open Thursday, June 27th through Saturday, July 6th (except Sunday, June 30th).