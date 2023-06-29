× Expand Town of Buchanan

Discover one of the Valley's longest running events, the Buchanan Community Carnival. Started in 1953, the Carnival showcases the best of small town America.

Family friendly, Buchanan's Community Carnival offers Free Admission, Free Parking, Rides by Cole Amusement, Games, and Great Food including the Buchanan Carnival Chili Burgers, Hot Dogs, Petros, Ice Cream, and our World Famous Fries.

The Carnival opens Thursday, June 29th and continues through Saturday, July 8th. Hours of Carnival Operation are 6pm - 11pm with the Carnival being Closed on Sunday, July 2nd.

Purchase Ride Tickets in advance at www.colerides.com to save money!

The Carnival is held next to the James River on the Buchanan Town Park located at 485 Lowe Street.

Please note, no pets allowed.

Buchanan is easy to reach. From Interstate 81 take exits 162, or, 168, US Route 11 is our Main Street.

For additional information please call the Buchanan Town Hall at (540) 254-1212, or, www.townofbuchanan.com.