× Expand Courtesy Buchanan Community Carnival

Mark your calendar! Buchanan Community Carnival 2025 will be here before you know it.

Thursday, June 26 - Saturday, July 5. Closed Sunday, June 29.

Daily Monday to Saturday, 6 - 10 p.m. until Saturday, July 5, 2025.

Music, Rides, Games, Food (yes, Fries!)

Visit our website for additional details as we get closer to the event!