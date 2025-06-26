Buchanan Community Carnival 2025

to

Buchanan Carnival Grounds/Town Park 485 Lowe Street, Buchanan, Virginia 24066

Mark your calendar! Buchanan Community Carnival 2025 will be here before you know it. 

Thursday, June 26 - Saturday, July 5. Closed Sunday, June 29

Daily Monday to Saturday, 6 - 10 p.m. until Saturday, July 5, 2025.

Music, Rides, Games, Food (yes, Fries!)

Visit our website for additional details as we get closer to the event!

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Outdoor
to
