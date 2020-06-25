Rediscover life in small town America during Buchanan’s 67th annual, Buchanan Community Carnival beginning Thursday, June 25th continuing through Saturday, July 4th 6pm – 11pm dependent on weather. (The Carnival is closed on Sunday, June 28th.) Any weather closures will be noted on the Town Facebook page.

Explore our midway where you will find family oriented Games, Rides provided by Coles Amusements, and great Food including our signature “Carnival Burgers,” Petros, and, our world famous Fries!

Fireworks will be on Saturday, June 27th and again on Saturday, July 4th. Additional activities include a 4th of July Chicken BBQ and 4th of July Parade. Additional details may be found on our webpage.