Buchanan Garden Festival

Set against the backdrop of the historic Wilson Warehouse dozens of vendors will be setting up displays of flowers, tools, plants, art, antiques and handmade crafts for your discovery.

Annuals, perennials, trees, shrubs and planters overflowing with flowers will be available from Garden Vendors. Related garden accessories including birdbaths, hummingbird feeders, garden statuary, birdhouses, garden furniture, wind chimes, garden tools and so much more await your discovery.

Get the latest gardening and lawn care tips from the pros of Lowes and Rockingham CoOperative.

Virginia Master Gardeners will be sharing tips on hot gardening topics during program in the historic Wilson Warehouse throughout the day. (Schedule to be announced.)

Don’t have a green thumb? Take a look at the many arts and crafts being offered. Handmade soaps, potpourris, wreaths, essential oils, antiques, jewelry and more. Local artists offer original paintings, photography, prints and three dimensional art and handmade jewelry. Additional items include jams, jellies, preserves, hot sauces and more.

Be sure to stroll along Main Street to take advantage of the Merchant Sidewalk Sale! Along Main Street you will find a unique blend of mom and pop locally owned shops featuring art, antiques, books, furnishings and more.

Thinking about being a vendor? We have plenty of room to grow with space available for vendors offering landscape design services, gardening supplies, outdoor living items, plants, flowers, herbs, art & antiques and more. www.townofbuchanan.com