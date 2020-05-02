A little bit of something for everyone, Buchanan’s Garden Festival celebrates gardens, outdoor living and home improvements.

Nestled along the bank of the James River, dozens of vendors will be set up as part of the Festival’s Show and Sale behind the historic Wilson Warehouse/Community House on the Buchanan Town Park.

Annuals, perennials, trees, bird houses and garden whimsies are a few of the items you may find as you explore the Buchanan Garden Festival.

Handmade crafts, local and regional artists as well as home and outdoor living vendors compliment the garden treasures you will find. Tasty food, inspiring gift ideas, and one-of-a-kind crafts, art, antiques, plants, flowers, outdoor living, home repair and kid’s activities are a sampling of what you will find during your visit. Additional activities include Live Music, Kid’s Games & Crafts, a Kid’s Tea Party, Educational Talks featuring guest speakers from the Roanoke Master Gardener Program, a Plein Air Painting Competition, and a full day of fun set in the garden of the historic Wilson Warehouse and the Town Park.

While you are here, you will want to explore our historic Main Street where you will find locally owned shops and restaurants filling buildings dating from the early 1800’s through the nostalgic 1950’s